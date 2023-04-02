New York Mets take on Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park in Miami for the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

New York Mets and Miami Marlins meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at LoanDepot Park in Miami. Two divisional rivals are poised to win. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Mets enjoyed opening day with a 5-3 victory over the Marlins in what was the first of four games, the second game was a 1-2 loss and most recently the Mets won the third game 6-2.

The Marlins have high expectations for this season, but so far they are close to losing the first series of the season at home. After this series the Marlins host the Twins at home.

When will New York Mets vs Miami Marlins be played?

New York Mets and Miami Marlins play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Sunday, April 2 at LoanDepot Park in Miami. It is very likely that the home team will not have a chance against the visitors and their powerful offensive.

New York Mets vs Miami Marlins: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:40 PM

CT: 12:40 PM

MT: 11:40 AM

PT: 10:40 AM

How to watch New York Mets vs Miami Marlins in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, New York Mets and Miami Marlins at the LoanDepot Park in Miami on Sunday, April 2, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US is Bally Sports Florida