Cleveland Guardians will receive New York Yankees in a 2023 MLB regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The local Cleveland Guardians come from a two-game losing streak, both against the Seattle Mariners who left their record at 5-4. However, despite the fact that their balance is positive, as locals they are 0-2, so they will look for their first victory at home in this game.

On the New York Yankees side, they are 1-1 as visitors so they will try to reach their second victory in that condition. Their record at the moment is 5-3, being the second best in the East Division of the American League, only surpassed by the Tampa Bay Rays and their impressive 8-0 record. Of course, they want to continue improving their numbers and for this there is nothing better than victory.

When will New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians be played?

The game of the 2023 MLB regular season between New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians at the Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio will take place this Monday, April 10 at 6:10 PM (ET).

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:10 PM

CT: 5:10 PM

MT: 4:10 PM

PT: 3:10 PM

How to watch New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians

This 2023 MLB regular season game between New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: BSGL

