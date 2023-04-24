Oakland Athletics take on Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheimfor the 2023 MLB regular season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim. The home team wants to build a winning streak. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The A's have only one win in the last ten games, that win was against the Texas Rangers, so far the A's are going through a losing streak of two consecutive losses, and the worst thing is that they have a record of 4-18- 0.

The Angels won a recent series against the Kansas City Royals 2-1, thus far the third series win for them in the current 2023 season.

When will Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Angels be played?

Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Monday, April 24 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim. The visitors are so sunk that it is unlikely that they can win this series.

Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Angels: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:38 PM

CT: 8:38 PM

MT: 7:38 PM

PT: 6:378 PM

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Los Angeles Angels in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheimon Monday, April 24, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Bally Sports West, FOX Sports 1, MLB.TV.