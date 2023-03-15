Puerto Rico take on Dominican Republic today at LoanDepot Park in Florida for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this game for free in the US.

Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic meet today in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. This game will take place at LoanDepot Park in Florida. The hottest game on the group stage. Here is all the detailed information about this World Baseball Classic game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Puerto Rico need to win this game to steal the second spot in the standings, but as big favorites they must play against another favorite who also needs a win.

The Dominican Republic won an easy game against Israel 10-0, that victory was the number two for the Dominicans in the tournament. So far they haven't won against any big favorites, only against two underdogs.

When will Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic be played?

Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic play for the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Wednesday, March 15 at LoanDepot Park in Florida.

Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic in the US

This game for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic at the LoanDepot Park in Florida on Wednesday, March 15, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial). and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports, FOX Depotes (Español).