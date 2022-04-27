The million dollar question about the first baseman Rizzo of the New York Yankees, where is he really from, what country did he grow up in and if his last name is really Italian, all those doubts answered here.

Anthony Rizzo has been playing for the New York Yankees since 2021, but before playing for them he played for the Chicabo Cubs for almost a decade and a season with the San Diego Padres in 2011. The price of bringing Rizzo from Chicago to New York was a trade that included two prospects, Alexander Vizcaino and Kevin Alcantara.

Rizzo was drafted in 2007 by the Boston Red Sox and quickly became one of the top players in the minor leagues, but he never played in the majors for the Red Sox as Rizzo was included in a trade package that included four prospects to buy Adrian Gonzalez in 2010, the following year Anthony Rizzo made his MLB debut with the Padres.

Rizzo's talent is obvious, he is a unique player who has contributed so much to the Yankees in just two seasons. Rizzo's first home run with the Yankees came on August 4, 2021, against the Orioles. That season was also special for him with his 250th home run.

Is Anthony Rizzo from Italy?

No, he was born in Parkland, Florida on August 8, 1989. He is American by birth but his family has its origins in Italy, on the island of Sicily. Rizzo's family comes from a small town called Ciminna.

But Anthony Rizzo has played under the Italian flag as a player for the Italy National Baseball team in the 2013 World Baseball Classic, during that tournament Italy made it to the Pool 2 Preliminaries and lost to the Dominican Republic.