Aaron Boone clarifies NY Yankees’ infield hierarchy with Volpe’s return and Caballero on the IL

The New York Yankees are shuffling the deck once again, with Anthony Volpe rejoining the big-league club while Jose Caballero heads to the IL. In light of the moves, manager Aaron Boone offered clarity on the team’s current infield hierarchy.

The New York Yankees have recently been snake-bitten by injuries to key contributors who were fueling the team’s regular-season surge. Among the most notable is Jose Caballero, whose standout play was so impressive that the coaching staff opted to keep him in the lineup over Anthony Volpe, even as Volpe neared a return from early October surgery.

With Caballero now landing on the Injured List, Volpe is set to reclaim his spot at shortstop, but that doesn’t mean manager Aaron Boone has moved on from Caballero. The skipper clarified that while Volpe is back in the fold, Caballero remains a vital part of the club’s plans, having earned his place through a string of high-level performances.

Once Caballero completes his 10-day IL stint, the expectation is that he will return to his role as the primary option, potentially moving Volpe back to a secondary spot. However, the real intrigue lies in what happens if Volpe rediscovers his form and forces Boone’s hand with a dominant stretch of play.

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As that middle-infield drama unfolds, Boone pulled no punches regarding the Yankees’ “unwanted” mark following a series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Despite a strong 27-16 record, the manager made it clear that the recent slide against winning teams remains a point of frustration.

Jose Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees.

Volpe reflects on his season debut

After a brief Triple-A rehab assignment to shake off the rust, Volpe is slated to make his season debut against the Baltimore Orioles with the Yankees trailing 1-0 in the series. Speaking to the media, the young infielder was succinct about his mindset heading into his first Big League action of the year.

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“We’ve got games to win… I’m ready to go,” Volpe told reporters. It’s a clean slate for the shortstop, who ended last season on a bittersweet note, struggling with defensive lapses while simultaneously providing several clutch hits during the Yankees’ postseason run.

The nature of Caballero’s injury

Caballero is currently sidelined with a broken finger, an injury that eventually necessitated an IL stint despite his best efforts to play through the pain. Boone noted that while Caballero fought to stay on the active roster, the move was essential to ensure the infielder can return to 100% and maintain his early-season production.

In the meantime, Volpe has a golden opportunity to prove that his recovery and time away from the diamond have prepared him for a breakout. All eyes will be on the shortstop as he looks to make an immediate impact in his season debut.

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