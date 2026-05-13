Anthony Volpe’s performance solidifies Jose Caballero’s role as NY Yankees’ primary shortstop

Anthony Volpe struggled to find his footing with the New York Yankees after being called upon to replace the injured Jose Caballero.

The New York Yankees‘ woes deepened as Max Fried exited early in a lopsided 7-0 shutout loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Adding to the frustration, Anthony Volpe failed to capitalize on his opportunity after being called up to replace Jose Caballero, who was recently placed on the 10-day Injured List.

While manager Aaron Boone recently clarified the infield hierarchy upon Volpe’s return to the active roster, the young shortstop’s performance did little to justify that confidence. Volpe committed his first error of the season, a familiar lapse that drew significant criticism from the fanbase throughout the previous campaign.

The blunder occurred when Volpe attempted to secure a routine ball; despite getting his glove on it, he bobbled the play, allowing Baltimore to reach safely. In an instant, the optimism surrounding Volpe’s return as a spark plug vanished, replaced by mounting uncertainty heading into the high-stakes Subway Series against the New York Mets.

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Following the series loss to the Orioles, the Yankees will use Thursday’s off-day to evaluate their internal options and determine how to best reshuffle the roster to bounce back from their recent slide.

Anthony Volpe error in his first game back pic.twitter.com/igSFcoF5iY — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 13, 2026

Volpe struggles in return to action

Even though Volpe was fresh off a Triple-A rehab assignment following surgery, the Yankee faithful were eager to see him provide a much-needed jolt to the lineup. Unfortunately, that energy didn’t translate to the field, as the shortstop struggled to find his rhythm when it mattered most.

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Here is a breakdown of his numbers from the series finale in Baltimore:

Statistic Record At Bats 3 Hits 0 Runs 0 RBI 0 Strikeouts 1 Walks 0 Errors 1 (Fielding)

What’s next for the Yankees?

Volpe’s defensive lapse could have immediate roster implications. Initially slated to fill the void left by Caballero—who is sidelined with a broken finger—Volpe’s shaky performance may force Boone to explore other infield combinations to stabilize the defense.

As the Yankees prepare for the Subway Series, they find themselves in a precarious position. While the Mets have struggled this season, the emergence of prospect AJ Ewing has provided their cross-town rivals with a late-season spark that the Bronx Bombers are currently lacking.

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