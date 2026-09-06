Aaron Boone provides ambiguous answer to Aaron Judge’s return to NY Yankees lineup

Aaron Judge should return to New York Yankees action soon, but manager Aaron Boone is not giving any clear updates.

Aaron Judge has been sidelined since May 31st. The New York Yankees superstar has been on the injured list with a right rib issue since then. The ‘Bronx Bombers‘ hope his return comes soon enough, but Aaron Boone is non-committal to give a definitive answer.

As Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports, Boone was asked if Tuesday was an unrealistic date for Aaron Judge’s return. Boone’s response was a subtle “I don’t know… We’ll see.”

The Yankees are reportedly trying to have someone throw to Judge on Monday when the team gets home. This would be the first time since going on the IL that Judge will face live pitching scenarios.

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Have the Yankees missed Judge?

Judge is a stellar player. He is of course missed by the Yankees. The Yankees’ offense noticeably slowed down and lost its dominant edge during his three-month absence, missing his historic production in the middle of the batting order.

Aaron Judge is taking batting practice on the field for the first time since his injury, via @BryanHoch



His goal remains to come back during the homestand that goes from Tuesday until next Sunday pic.twitter.com/QFnmHMfho4 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 5, 2026

Despite losing their MVP-caliber bat for over 70 games, the team managed to stay in a solid Wild Card position and remain competitive in the AL East. Per the time of writing, the Yankees are 81-61.

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Who has replaced Judge in the batting order?

Multiple players have filled various roles and shared at-bats to help cover the outfield and lineup void during Aaron Judge’s extended absence due to a rib injury, with players like Jazz Chisholm Jr. stepping up dynamically in the order, albeit to no effective results.