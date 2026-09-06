NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone makes major revelation about Aaron Judge’s final stage of recovery

It seems like Aaron Judge‘s long-awaited return to the field after a lengthy absence is close to becoming a reality. However, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made it clear to the press that when the right time comes for this to happen, No. 99 might be ready to handle all nine innings.

“He’s physically to the finish line where he needs to be, but it’s just about doing it a lot because that’s ultimately what you’re trying to replicate is being out there for nine innings,” Boone said per New York Post Sports‘ Greg Joyce.

However, Boone also made it clear that they might try to ease him back in gradually, despite not confirming how much playing time Judge will have when he returns: “Maybe it’s playing a game, having an off-day. Maybe it’s playing 5, 6, 7 innings in a game and get him out. Those things are on the table.”

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When was the last time Judge saw game action?

In his final appearance before hitting the injured list, Aaron Judge was in the lineup on May 31 against the Tampa Bay Rays, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk before the team decided to officially shut him down. The decline in his performance indicated that something was clearly not right physically.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after grounding out during the fifth inning.

Prior to that outing, he had wrapped up the early months of the 2026 season sitting on 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, and a solid .908 OPS across 59 games, anchoring the middle of the order before the medical staff stepped in to let his right rib stress fracture heal.

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What’s ahead for the Yankees at this stage of the season

The Yankees are set for a high-energy stretch ahead, starting with a three-game home stand against the Colorado Rockies (September 8–10) at Yankee Stadium, followed immediately by an intense Subway Series showdown right back at Yankee Stadium against the New York Mets (September 11–13), before packing their bags to hit the road and face the Minnesota Twins (September 14–16) at Target Field.