Aaron Judge returns as NY Yankees confirm corresponding move before Rockies, NY Mets series

Finally, the New York Yankees confirmed the return of their best player as Aaron Judge is back from the injured list, and another player has been let go to make room for him.

It took a while, but he’s finally back. Although reports state Aaron Judge is set to make a part-time return to the New York Yankees, all that matters is that he’s off the 60-day injured list (IL) after almost 100 days sidelined during the 2026 MLB season. And just in the nick of time to face the New York Mets.

In fact, it took Judge exactly 99 days (May 31-Sep. 7) to return from the injured list. Many might point to that fact as if he wanted it to be that way, but he repeatedly said he would have loved to be back in the lineup sooner.

Ahead of the Yankees’ homestand featuring three-game series against the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets, the team announced Judge has been activated from the IL, and a corresponding move has been made to make room on the roster for the franchise player in the Bronx.

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“Today, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Reinstated outfielder Aaron Judge (#99) from the 60-day injured list. Designated RHP Chase Hampton for assignment,” the Yankees announced on their X account.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees.

Judge is back and NY Yankees need him

Although it remains to be seen what Aaron Boone has in store for Judge upon his return to action, it’s safe to assume he will resume his outfield duties shortly at Yankee Stadium.

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New York needs him in that department, even though it puts him at risk of re-aggravating the stress fracture in his first right rib. As things stand, the Yankees are rocking with Spencer Jones, Jasson Dominguez, and Cody Bellinger in the outfield.

However, after Boone warned Dominguez following his error against the San Diego Padres, buzz grew louder that the Yankees’ call-up could be demoted soon. Having Judge back on the active roster could effectively be all she wrote for the young outfielder in the 2026 MLB season.

Judge’s stats vs Mets in 2026

Based on his career numbers against the Orange and Blue, the Yankees have more than enough reasons to be excited about getting Judge back in time for the Subway Series. In 2026, he has gone 3-for-12 at the plate, with two runs and two walks.

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Moreover, his slash line against his cross-town rivals this year includes a .250 AVG, .357 OBP, .333 SLG, and .690 OPS. That’s actually his fourth-lowest OPS against any team this season, so Judge will definitely be hoping to make up for his struggles when he enters Yankee Stadium against the Mets.