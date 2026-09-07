NY Giants updated WR depth chart after Darius Slayton release

After much speculation, the New York Giants opted to part ways with Darius Slayton. Hence, establishing a new order on the team’s wide receiver depth chart, where it involves new roles for many.
Reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Giants ended up releasing Slayton, who was the longer-tenured player on the roster. Slayton’s stock was decreasing heavily during training camp and it ended up costing him the job. This is the new depth chart:
- LWR – Malik Nabers
- RWR – Malachi Fields
- SWR – Darnell Mooney
- Backup WR – Odell Beckham Jr.
This is a developing story…
Bruno Milano is a sports journalist who joined Bolavip in June 2025 and is always craving the opportunity to find new angles to tell stories. With over 5 years of experience, he has covered prestigious events such as Super Bowl LVII, Super Bowl LX and UFC live events. Specializing in football, soccer, and combat sports, he is the complete package when it comes to creating dynamic sports content. A polyglot who speaks Spanish, English, and Italian, Bruno has a comprehensive understanding of various sports, including NFL, College sports, MLB, soccer, boxing, and MMA. His broad expertise and linguistic skills position him well to engage a diverse global audience with insightful and engaging sports journalism.