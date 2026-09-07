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NY Giants updated WR depth chart after Darius Slayton release

Darius Slayton ended up getting cut by the New York Giants, forcing a change on the depth chart.

Darius Slayton #18 of the New York Giants
© Ishika Samant/Getty ImagesDarius Slayton #18 of the New York Giants

After much speculation, the New York Giants opted to part ways with Darius Slayton. Hence, establishing a new order on the team’s wide receiver depth chart, where it involves new roles for many.

Reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Giants ended up releasing Slayton, who was the longer-tenured player on the roster. Slayton’s stock was decreasing heavily during training camp and it ended up costing him the job. This is the new depth chart:

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  • LWR – Malik Nabers
  • RWR – Malachi Fields
  • SWR – Darnell Mooney
  • Backup WR – Odell Beckham Jr.

This is a developing story…

Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
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