Jaxson Dart intervention aided Jameis Winston’s NY Giants contract extension

Jameis Winston received a contract extension from the New York Giants and it was in large part thanks to Jaxson Dart.

Jaxson Dart is the starting quarterback of the New York Giants. Still, he played a key role in backup signal-caller Jameis Winston getting a two-year extension. A strange case of great camaraderie took place in the Big Apple.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, “[Jaxson] Dart has spoken glowingly about Winston’s influence and support. The duo has worked seamlessly over the past 18 months.”

Given how interchangeable backup quarterbacks are in the NFL, this action by Dart might as well have been the deciding point for the Giants to grant Winston the extension.

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Dart’s words are backed up by Winston’s reputation

While no one will argue that Jameis Winston is an elite quarterback, he has a reputation of being an incredible teammate and a welcomed addition to any NFL locker room.

Also, as a backup, he is pretty serviceable. Winston goes all out and has a huge arm. However, it’s his mistake-prone style of play that slowly took his ability to be a starter in the NFL. Still, one could argue he is one of the best backups in the league.

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Jameis Winston’s NFL stats

Jameis Winston has played 108 regular-season games, throwing for 24,792 passing yards, 156 passing touchdowns, and 113 interceptions. His QB record is 36-53 and has an 86.3 passer rating.

Winston is a former first overall pick back in 2015. He played for four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, and now the New York Giants.