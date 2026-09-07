Aaron Judge reportedly set to make part-time return to NY Yankees lineup

Although Aaron Judge keeps inching closer to his return to the lineup, all signs suggest the New York Yankees will be extra cautious in managing his workload.

The wait may finally be over. Although Aaron Judge has one key requirement for the New York Yankees before being activated from the injured list (IL), his return to MLB action is right around the corner. However, fans expecting the star outfielder to be back at full strength may be in for a reality check. It’s been months since Judge played a full game, and he may not do so in his first game back.

Moreover, a report on Judge hints that he may not be fully active in the lineup upon his return. Instead, the Yankees could take Judge in and out of the lineup to manage his workload and avoid any setbacks. At this stage in the MLB campaign, that’s the last thing New York can afford with its franchise player.

“[Judge] will probably come back and only play five or six innings when he first returns. Don’t be shocked if, say, he returns Wednesday, he doesn’t play Thursday,” Dan Rourke stated on the Morning Yankees Show. “They are going to ease him in, they are going to break him in. Bottom line is just be patient with the return of Aaron Judge. Not forever, but at least for the first [weeks].”

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Yankees’ outfield misses Judge

It was obvious the moment the Pinstripers placed Judge on the 60-day IL with a stress fracture in his right first rib, but it has been exposed recently. With Trent Grisham’s injury update making Aaron Boone and the Yankees brace for a long absence, the team’s outfield is under even more duress.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees standing in the dugout.

To make matters worse, Jasson Dominguez has struggled in his return to MLB ballparks, leading to Boone warning the Yankees’ call-up after a blatant error against the San Diego Padres. Cody Bellinger and Spencer Jones have played well enough, but they are missing a key piece without Judge, and now even Grisham.

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A chain is only as strong as its weakest link, and the Bronx Bombers have learned that lesson before. Judge’s return will not only provide Boone and company with the best bat in the clubhouse, but also a prominent presence in the outfield who can bring stability at a crucial time.

Final countdown for Judge’s return

The Yankees are back in the Bronx, set to start a six-game homestand including series against the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets. The jury is still out, and Boone’s ambiguous answer to a question about Judge’s return to the lineup only fueled speculation.

Still, this has been the targeted date for a while, with the series opener against the Mets on Sept. 11 considered the ideal homecoming for No. 99. Judge is set to face live pitching, and that appears to be the last hurdle in his recovery. Once it’s cleared, the long wait may finally be over. Judge will be back on the diamond, and the Yankees will re-enter the World Series conversation.