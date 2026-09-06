Why isn’t Christian Pulisic starting today for Milan vs Juventus in 2026-27 Serie A Matchday 3?

Christian Pulisic is once again not on AC Milan's lineup. This time, against Juventus, the American will part from the bench.

AC Milan and Juventus face off in a must-see game in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 Serie A edition. Both teams come as undefeated and with a 100% win rate, but for the ‘Rossoneri‘, one Christian Pulisic is still off the lineup, though his name could be called out from the bench.

Pulisic suffered a bone bruise and a microfracture in his lower leg during the United States’ World Cup match vs. Belgium on July 6. Since then, he hasn’t played a single minute of soccer action.

He returned to full group training in mid-August, but he has been rushing back into shape. However, given how important a game against Juventus is, AC Milan coach Ruben Amorim could clearly see him as an enticing substitute. For Juventus, Weston McKennie isn’t playing against AC Milan. Hence, American soccer players are not in display.

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Pulisic’s big drought is a story on its own

Since arriving at AC Milan, Pulisic has made a name for himself by scoring plenty and also when the team needs him the most. However, all forwards face a drought every once in a while and that’s what has happened to Pulisic.

The last goal Pulisic scored for ‘Il diavolo‘ was on December 28, 2025 against Hellas Verona. As of now, his club drought spans 252 days. He didn’t score a single goal in the entire second half of the 2025–26 Serie A campaign.

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Both Juventus and AC Milan are in good form

Juventus and AC Milan started the 2026-27 Serie A with good form. Both teams have won their respective two matches, albeit leaving very different impressions on how they perform.

Juventus barely beat Frosinone and then did enough to get Parma as well. Having said that, the team is not at its full potential. Ruben Amorim started his Milan era beating Torino away from home and then comfortably beating Venezia at San Siro. This is a game where the winner will leave fully motivated for what’s to come.