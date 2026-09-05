Aaron Boone won’t rule out Carlos Lagrange option for NY Yankees in the remainder of the season

The New York Yankees continue to look for ways to bolster their roster, and prospect Carlos Lagrange has emerged as a potential option for manager Aaron Boone.

With the postseason fast approaching, contending teams like the New York Yankees are searching for missing pieces to solidify their rosters ahead of October. That focus has kept manager Aaron Boone addressing the status of players returning from the injured list, including top pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange, who is entering a pivotal stretch in his recovery.

According to MLB insider Francys Romero, Lagrange is set to throw live batting practice in Scranton before being activated off the minor-league injured list. Addressing the update, Boone refused to rule out the possibility of a late-season call-up to the big-league roster during the stretch run.

Boone is also keeping a close eye on key contributors striving to make an impact down the stretch, including catcher Austin Wells, whom the Yankees manager recently praised. Meanwhile, several other key players on rehab assignments—most notably superstar slugger Aaron Judge—could bolster the club in the final weeks of the regular season.

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With reports surfacing that general manager Brian Cashman’s future hinges on New York’s October performance, the pressure is on the organization to maximize every spot on the 26-man roster.

102.8 mph ⛽️⛽️⛽️@Yankees No. 1 pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange hurls the fastest pitch tracked by Statcast in the Minors this season as he fans 8 with 12 swings-and-misses in 5 IP for the Triple-A @swbrailriders. pic.twitter.com/7le96MZPyP — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 13, 2026

Lagrange’s recovery timeline

After being placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and handed an initial six-week shutdown from throwing, Lagrange completed his rest period and systematically progressed through a structured rehab program.

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He cleared major hurdles by advancing to throwing live batting practice, allowing organizational evaluators to gauge his velocity and command against live hitters for the first time since the injury.

Because the 23-year-old fireballer was transitioned to a bullpen role prior to the injury, his required ramp-up time is significantly shorter than that of a starting pitcher, positioning him to make minor-league relief appearances before the regular season concludes.

How can Lagrange fit on Yankees roster?

Pitching in 1- to 2-inning bursts allows him to lean heavily on his elite fastball—which routinely sits at 98–101 mph and has touched 103 mph—paired with a wipeout sweeper.

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Moving out of the rotation reduces the need to continuously develop his changeup or third offerings, letting him attack hitters with a high-octane two-pitch combination.