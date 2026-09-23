NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone wants another crack at Rays in the postseason

Following a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone voiced his eagerness for a postseason rematch with their division rival.

Despite having a chance to capture the American League East title, the New York Yankees saw their division hopes slip away after falling to the Tampa Bay Rays. Watching Tampa Bay celebrate on the field at Yankee Stadium sparked a reaction from starter Max Fried, while manager Aaron Boone weighed in on the painful outcome before looking ahead to October.

“Hopefully, we get another crack at them in the next couple of weeks. They’ve certainly earned the division,” Boone told reporters following the loss in Tuesday’s doubleheader nightcap against the Rays.

Boone must now address pressing roster concerns, as several key players fight to get healthy before the postseason, including team captain Aaron Judge, whose lingering injury suffered against Baltimore remains a primary focus for the medical staff.

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Meanwhile, contributors like Jazz Chisholm Jr. are eager to stay on the field, though there are no guarantees he will suit up for the final stretch of the regular season. Given the recent wave of health scares across the roster, the coaching staff is strongly considering resting key starters over the final five games.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees.

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Yankees’ hopes to reach the World Series

Heading into the postseason, New York’s starting rotation shapes up as its main catalyst for a deep playoff run. With Carlos Rodon locked in and breakout star Cam Schlittler emerging as the AL Cy Young frontrunner according to Boone, the Bronx Bombers have the frontline pitching capable of fueling a World Series push.

However, question marks remain across the offense. Power hitter Giancarlo Stanton—who underwent physical evaluations on Tuesday—remains a source of uncertainty as the staff determines whether he will be available when October arrives.

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What do the Yankees need to do to face the Rays again?

As the Yankees await their opponent in the Wild Card Round—where the Boston Red Sox currently stand as the likely matchup—New York must win the best-of-three series to set up a potential ALCS rematch with the newly crowned division champion Rays.

Expectations remain high in New York as the franchise seeks to break a long-standing title drought, aiming to lift the Commissioner’s Trophy for the first time in 17 years.

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Key takeaways

Aaron Boone expressed hope for another crack at the Rays in the postseason.

at the Rays in the postseason. Starting pitcher Max Fried admitted frustration after allowing four earned runs over 6.2 innings.

admitted frustration after allowing four earned runs over 6.2 innings. The franchise aims to break a 17-year title drought in the upcoming playoffs.