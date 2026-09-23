Jazz Chisholm Jr. catches heat from NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone in first game back

In his first game back from the injured list in MLB, Jazz Chisholm Jr. made a mistake on a play and Aaron Boone didn't let him off the hook after the New York Yankees fell to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Losing 6-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of the doubleheader was a tough pill for the New York Yankees to take. That was made clear shortly after the loss. First, by Max Fried sounding off on the Rays’ celebrating the AL East title at Yankee Stadium, and second, by manager Aaron Boone expressing his frustration with a play the Yankees practiced tirelessly ahead of the Rays series, but Jazz Chisholm Jr., in his first game back from injured list (IL), messed up.

The reason for Boone’s disappointment was a play in the top of the seventh inning of the crucial matchup with MLB postseason stakes. The Yankees were only trailing by one run, with runners on first and third and one out, when Rays shortstop Taylor Walls connected on a bunt that fell into Fried’s range.

Luis Garcia Jr. abandoned his post at first base to chase the ball, but Chisholm Jr. never made the relay to first from second, allowing Walls a clean path to a single. Simultaneously, that confusion allowed Chandler Simpson to score a run and Ben Williamson to reach second base.

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In Boone’s eyes, allowing a run wasn’t the worst part of that sequence. Instead, it was failing to record a single out that made it all unfathomable for the Yankees’ manager. In the end, it’s why Jazz got the short end of the stick.

Aaron Boone throws Jazz Chisholm Jr. under the bus

“Yeah, [Chisholm Jr.] has to be covering first [base] there. And that’s the play we work on because of the Rays all the time,” Boone admitted on Talkin’ Yanks. “We do our bunt coverages, we’re prepared for safety squeeze and last night we feel like that’s 100 per cent. Taylor Walls, in that situation, is going to put down the safety.

“If we can defend it tremendously and the bunt is not perfect you might have a chance at the plate, but the biggest thing is: let’s get an out. Especially with speed at third, it’s a tough play to defend, but we need to get an out period.“

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That wasn’t the end of it, however. Boone went on to explain what he believes happened and where the root of the mistake was, as Chisholm and Garcia ended up leaving first base unattended.

Chisholm Jr. was more to blame than Garcia

While many could argue Garcia is equally to blame, Boone made it clear Chisholm’s responsibility was bigger than Garcia’s on that specific play

“It’s not a miscommunication before the play. I think Jazz read [the bunt] as right back to the pitcher and thought Garcia would slam on the brakes, but we’re playing that aggressively because we know what’s coming. Garcia is on the dead run, it’s hard for him to slam on the brakes and get back. So, we’ve got to cover that with the second baseman.”

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Aaron Boone says the Yankees should've been covering first base on Taylor Walls' bunt last night, and they work on bunt defense "all the time" because of the Rays pic.twitter.com/Z2AhZba2pA — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 23, 2026

Jazz can’t afford these mistakes before free agency

Playing in a contract year and having been through the wringer all season long, even the tiniest of errors could lead to immense consequences for Chisholm Jr. and his time with the Pinstripers. It remains to be seen what the future will bring for Jazz in MLB.

Looking ahead to the postseason, Boone can’t guarantee a plan for Chisholm Jr. ahead of the final regular-season games. Perhaps his erratic return from the 10-day IL, along with several fielding errors throughout the year, have led to this, and Boone may not be trusting Jazz completely. At least for the time being.

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Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees.

Of course, slip-ups are to be expected with any player coming off an IL stint, but it seems Chisholm’s leash is still shorter than that of many players in the Bronx. The spotlight is already fixed on Chisholm. For his sake, it’d be best if he avoids these mistakes before the season ends and his one-year, $10.2 million contract expires.

Key takeaways

Jazz Chisholm Jr. failed to cover first base on a seventh-inning bunt play.

failed to cover first base on a seventh-inning bunt play. Aaron Boone expressed frustration over the defensive mistake.

over the defensive mistake. Chisholm Jr. will become an unrestricted free agent after 2026 MLB season.