Aaron Judge makes candid three-word admission on NY Yankees, Cody Bellinger offseason drama

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are ready to put the drama behind them in the 2026 MLB season. However, the organization in the Bronx knows that’s much easier said than done—if it’s even possible. Still, the Bronx Bombers won’t ever stop trying to quiet the buzz around Yankee Stadium. That mission became even tougher after Judge’s latest statement on Cody Bellinger’s re-signing drama during the winter.

It was the story that kept fans and the Yankees’ front office wide awake during the offseason. In particular, it’s not hard for an organization in the City That Never Sleeps to do so. Still, Bellinger and the Pinstripers managed to overachieve in that regard, driving Judge and the rest of the team crazy. In that context, the National League MVP voiced a vivid confession.

“It was brutal,” Judge opened up about the offseason suspense, during which Bellinger‘s future was at stake, via @snyyankees on X. “I’m seeing other teams around the league get better. They’re making trades, they’re signing big prospects or big players and we kind of were sitting there for a while.

“Early on, it was pretty tough to watch. I’m like, ‘man, we’re the New York Yankees, let’s go out there and get the right people and finish this thing off. It was frustrating, but I think we’re right where we need to be.”

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.

Re-signing Bellinger made everything easier

As Judge commented, the frustration vanished once the Yankees reached an agreement with Bellinger for the 2026 MLB season and beyond. Recently, Bellinger opened up about his Yankees’ return amid Mets’ pursuit. He made it clear re-signing was a no-brainer for him.

However, Judge and company were on the edge of their seats until Bellinger put pen to paper on a new deal. Now, as the star outfielder is signed to a five-year, $162.5 million contract with the Bronx Bombers, Judge and company can leave the drama and suspense in the rearview mirror.

Perhaps that’s wishful thinking for the organization in the Big Apple, where trouble is always looming around the corner and, when one focal point is put out, three more surface across the street. Still, the Yankees will vie to do so, just as they won’t stop chasing their first World Series title since 2009.