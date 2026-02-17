Aaron Judge assesses NY Yankees’ chances with Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt

Social media is abuzz with comments about the impact Cody Bellinger is expected to have on the New York Yankees‘ roster. Despite rumors linking him to their city rivals, Bellinger has committed to the Yankees and is poised to be a key player for the upcoming season, joining the likes of Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt, who was re-signed during the offseason.

As the Yankees prepare for spring training games at the end of this week, Judge spoke to the media about the team’s prospects with Bellinger and Goldschmidt on board, noting that the team has kept these pivotal players to face the 2026 MLB season.

“A lot of guys have the opportunity to play their second year here, like Bellinger. We traded for him, and it’s going to be his second year with us. He’s acclimating to Yankee Stadium and this environment, much like Paul Goldschmidt, another crucial player we’ve brought back. He’s been a winner, an MVP, and he’s here to support our system alongside our young hitters. I’m excited about it… I like our chances with them,“ Judge told SNY.

With this endorsement from Judge ahead of the new season, Yankees fans are beginning to dream about the performance of a team whose primary goal this year is clear: winning the World Series, something they haven’t achieved since 2009.

Cody Bellinger, at the center of the offseason chase.

Bellinger’s reflections on his offseason drama with the Yankees

Success this season won’t solely rely on Judge’s contributions; the synergy between the offensive players on the field will be crucial in making good things happen for the Yankees this season.

Cody Bellinger, in an intriguing twist, threw shade at the New York Mets after returning to the Yankees. Nonetheless, his commitment to the Yankees remains solid despite rumors linking him elsewhere.

Goldschmidt’s performance last season with the Yankees

Another key figure for the Yankees this season is Paul Goldschmidt, an experienced player who knows what it takes to shine. Although his stats with the Yankees last season were not his career best, they were sufficient for the front office to offer him another contract.

Paul Goldschmidt’s 2025 season stats:

Games Played: 146

146 At-Bats: 489

489 Batting Average: .274

.274 Home Runs: 10

10 RBIs: 45

45 OPS: .731

.731 Stolen Bases: 5

5 WAR (bWAR): 1.2

