NY Yankees star Cody Bellinger opens up on returning amid NY Mets’ pursuit

New York Yankees fans had eagerly awaited news on Cody Bellinger, a standout from the previous year with the Bronx Bombers. Bellinger demonstrated immense potential within the Yankees organization. Amid reported interest from the New York Mets, Bellinger ultimately chose to re-sign with the Yankees.

As spring training games commenced, Bellinger addressed the media regarding his decision to return, despite the allure of teams like the Mets. “When the decision came, it was a no-brainer for me. Grateful to be back,” Bellinger asserted.

Discussing the factors behind his decision, Bellinger noted that after consulting with his agent,it became evident that his preference was to continue with the Yankees rather than explore other MLB teams.This choice bodes well for the Yankees as they head into the new season, knowing his schedule for the spring training games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bellinger also expressed his ambitions for the upcoming year, stating, “I want to win it all. I want to win it in a Yankee uniform. I want a parade in New York City,” reflecting his heartfelt commitment to bringing another World Series title to the Yankees.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.

Advertisement

Bellinger’s contemplation of other opportunities

Despite his firm decision to play with the Yankees, Bellinger admitted there were moments he contemplated life outside New York and when those moments came to his mind, he was thinking about his family.

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees star Aaron Judge’s projected game count before joining the World Baseball Classic

“I would definitely say there were times where you wrap your head around other places,” Bellinger reflected. “Considering things like where your kids go to school and the neighborhood, everything crosses your mind when the possibility arises.”

Advertisement

With Bellinger on board, the Yankees have high hopes for the upcoming season. If Cody, Aaron Judge, and the rest of the team perform well during the regular season, it could signal a promising path toward bringing the World Series title back to New York.

SurveyCan Bellinger lead the Yankees to the World Series title? Can Bellinger lead the Yankees to the World Series title? already voted 0 people

Advertisement