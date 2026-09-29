Aaron Judge’s absence for NY Yankees vs Red Sox explained by Aaron Boone

In a shock move ahead of their crucial Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees have benched superstar Aaron Judge, a decision manager Aaron Boone was forced to address before Game 1.

The New York Yankees will be without captain Aaron Judge for their Wild Card Series matchup against the archrival Boston Red Sox. Ahead of Game 1, manager Aaron Boone addressed the media to explain why the superstar slugger was left off the roster for the series opener.

“We just feel like he’s not quite there yet,” Boone said regarding Judge’s status, as reported by the New York Daily News‘ Gary Phillips. However, the decision wasn’t made solely by the skipper and his coaching staff, Judge was actively involved in the final call.

Sensing a minor setback in his rehab, Judge acknowledged he wasn’t at 100% for this high-stakes series, prioritizing long-term durability for the Yankees‘ larger goal of deep postseason run and a World Series title.

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While power hitters Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham secured spots on the Wild Card roster, Judge remains sidelined due to a persistent calf strain, remaining hopeful that a few extra days of recovery will clear him for the next round.

One Team. One City. One Goal.

This is the Postseason. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/yKknuPxkJm — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 29, 2026

Judge expected to target return for ALDS

If the Yankees advance past the Red Sox, Judge’s sights are firmly set on a return for the American League Division Series, where New York would face off against the Tampa Bay Rays.

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According to The Athletic‘s Chris Kirschner, internal optimism remains high that the slugger will be ready for ALDS action. Boone reinforced that timeline, reiterating, “I don’t think he’s all the way back yet,” making a Wild Card appearance too risky.

When does the ALDS begin for Judge’s potential return?

If New York punches its ticket to the ALDS, Game 1 is scheduled for October 3. In the best-of-five series against Tampa Bay, Judge would have a crucial window to make his postseason impact through a potential Game 4 on October 8.

Key takeaways

Aaron Boone explained that captain Aaron Judge is not yet fully healthy to play.

explained that captain Aaron Judge is not yet fully healthy to play. The decisions surrounding Judge’s availability were made cooperatively with the player during recovery.

during recovery. A potential return for the slugger could occur on October 3 in the ALDS.

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