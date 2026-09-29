What happens if NY Yankees win, tie or lose vs Red Sox today in Game 1 of 2026 MLB Wild Card?

The New York Yankees are gearing up for Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series against the rival Boston Red Sox, with anticipation building over how this high-stakes matchup could play out.

Anticipation is at a fever pitch as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox prepare to renew their storied rivalry in Game 1 of the 2026 American League Wild Card Series. Beyond the unmatched hostility between these archrivals, today’s opener carries massive momentum for whichever club takes the first step in the postseason.

Without slugger Aaron Judge on the 26-man roster, the Yankees will need secondary options to step up in this crucial matchup against a Red Sox squad that gets catcher Willson Contreras back in the lineup following a late-season injury stint.

With both starting pitchers locked in, both clubs are eager to set the tone early in this best-of-three clash, with a date against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS awaiting the series winner.

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What happens if the Yankees win Game 1 vs. the Red Sox?

A victory in Game 1 would give New York a commanding 1-0 series lead and put the Yankees just one win away from advancing to face Tampa Bay. It would also deliver a psychological blow to a Boston team that turned its season around to grab a Wild Card berth.

It would also represent an authority punch to the Red Sox, a team that turned things around to secure a spot in the Wild Card round after firing Alex Cora and confirming Chad Tracy as their manager.

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What happens if the Yankees tie vs. Red Sox?

There are no ties in MLB postseason baseball. If the Yankees and Red Sox remain deadlocked after nine innings, the game will head into standard extra innings until a winner is determined either at the end of a full frame or via a walk-off victory for the home team.

Unlike the regular season, the designated runner rule (the “ghost runner” at second base) is disabled in the playoffs, meaning every extra inning starts with the bases empty. Additionally, if the game is interrupted by severe weather, it will be suspended and resumed the following day rather than declared a official draw.

What happens if the Yankees lose to the Red Sox?

If the Yankees drop Game 1, Boston takes control of the best-of-three series and pushes New York to the brink of elimination. A loss would force the Yankees to win back-to-back games to keep their championship hopes alive and secure a spot in the ALDS, while a second loss would instantly end their season.

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Key takeaways