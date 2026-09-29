NY Giants WR depth chart updated with Odell Beckham Jr. released

The New York Giants shocked the NFL by letting go of veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr. only three weeks into the 2026 season.

Second acts are rarely any good, and Odell Beckham Jr.’s return to the New York Giants confirmed that. After three lackluster appearances for the G-Men, the organization has decided to head in a different direction. The team’s wide receiver depth chart is now looking different. On the field, however, Beckham Jr. carried little weight in John Harbaugh’s offense, so his absence may not be felt as much as he will be missed by the fanbase.

When Beckham Jr. was released, the Giants‘ receiving corps only included: Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, and Darnell Mooney, while Calvin Austin III and Gunner Olszewski remain on Injured Reserve (IR). However, New York has announced Braxton Berrios has been signed to the active roster off the practice squad, securing the final WR roster spot.

There were several reasons why the Giants released Odell Beckham Jr., mainly his lack of impact and the team’s roster crunch with Braxton Berrios, who is the main punt returner.

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With Berrios out of practice squad elevations, it was only reasonable to expect him to be added to the active roster, taking up the fourth WR slot on the depth chart and giving Beckham Jr. the final shove out of the team. It’s now been confirmed, and the Giants’ WR depth chart has been set in stone, at least for now.

Odell Beckham Jr has been cut by the New York Giants.

Berrios’ promotion leaves Beckham Jr. jobless

Harbaugh and New York are staring at a depleted wide receiver room with only a handful of reliable members. Berrios is the fourth option, but he rarely sees the field on offensive drives and is instead a special-teams contributor. Still, his role is important enough that it drove New York to make a tough decision in releasing fan-favorite Odell.

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The news of his release, especially coming only days after Giants OC Matt Nagy explained why Beckham Jr. lacked snaps, still made waves across the league. Fans, not only those in East Rutherford, can’t help but wonder what’s next for Beckham Jr. after being released by the Giants.

Tough break for Odell

Being released by the organization that drafted him in 2014 because his roster spot is going to a special-teams player might be a tough pill to swallow for Odell. However, he is now a free agent and could sign with another NFL team during the 2026 season.

With no strings attached and no emotional homecoming factors, Beckham Jr. could now truly take his time to find the best fit for him at 33 (he will turn 34 on Nov. 5).

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Is Odell Beckham Jr. retiring?

Coming off a summer in which Beckham Jr. reconnected with the fun side of football again and proved he could make an NFL 53-man roster—even if he barely played any snaps in the regular season—it’s hard to imagine the veteran wideout will simply throw in the towel. Where he will head next is a mystery, but it looks like the NFL hasn’t seen the last of Odell Beckham Jr. yet.

Key takeaways

The New York Giants released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after three games.

wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after three games. Malik Nabers, Malachi Fields, and Darnell Mooney remain as New York’s active receivers.

remain as New York’s active receivers. Braxton Berrios is expected to fill the final wide receiver depth chart spot.