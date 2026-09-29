Mike Sullivan defends NY Rangers’ lines vs Bruins amid fan backlash

The 2026-27 NHL season isn't even underway for the New York Rangers, yet Mike Sullivan has already had to explain his lineup decisions to the fans.

Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers are entering the 2026-27 NHL season with revamped expectations. However, the team’s high hopes also bring drama and heavier scrutiny from the fanbase over every decision made throughout the year.

In case Sullivan forgot, he was reminded right away—before the Broadway Blueshirts even took to the ice. As the Rangers‘ forward lines and defensive pairings were reported for opening night against the Boston Bruins, it didn’t take long for fans to share their opinions and debate whether the lineup was correctly assembled.

Sullivan should consider himself lucky the Rangers got away with their risky waivers decision on Dylan Garand; otherwise, the buzz would be even louder. Ahead of the away game against the Bruins, Sullivan made an honest statement, standing by his players and easing some of the pressure off them by reassuring them they will not be on a short leash, at least not to start the season.

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“Part of the reason we left [the lineup] that way is because we liked what we saw. So we didn’t feel the need to try to change for the sake of change,” Sullivan admitted before the Rangers’ season opener, via Mollie Walker of the New York Post. “At the end of the day, we don’t think at this point there was a need to try to explore other options. We want to se what we have, and then we’ll evaluate accordingly.“

Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers.

Fans aren’t convinced about the lineup

Virtually every fan in New York was excited to learn that fifth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Alberts Smits, will make his pro debut when the Rangers take on the Bruins at TD Garden. However, that was about as far as unanimous opinions went among the fanbase.

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Sticking with Smits, not many liked the decision to pair him with Braden Schneider, who is in a contract year and coming off trade rumors over the offseason, on the third D-man pairing. “Poor Smits,” a fan replied to Walker’s report on the team’s lines for the season debut. “I don’t like Smits with Schneider,” another fan wrote.

Sullivan addresses potential lineup changes

Clearly, fans have their doubts about Sullivan’s lineup decision to start the season, but they must first watch the team play before making up their minds. If things turn south, Sullivan made it clear he is open to adjusting, but will also give the lines and pairings time to build chemistry. Otherwise, New York would be shooting itself in the foot.

“There’s always a fine line between allowing groups to build some chemistry, allow them to play through some of the early challenges, and whether or not you think you need to affect some change. I think every circumstance is unique,” Sullivan stated.

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“I think it’s more about a coach’s intuition and a coaching staff’s intuition. We’ll evaluate after every game, we’ll evaluate after every day, and we’ll try to make the best decisions for the team.”

NY Rangers’ opening-night lineup

LW C RW Gabe Perreault Mika Zibanejad Alexis Lafreniere Oliver Bjorkstrand J.T. Miller (C) Pavel Dorofeyev Will Cuylle Noah Laba Eeli Tolvanen Tye Kartye Joe Veleno Matt Rempe Forward lines, via Daily Faceoff

Left defenseman Right defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov Adam Fox Marcus Pettersson Sean Durzi Alberts Smits Braden Schneider Defensive pairings, via Daily Faceoff

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Key takeaways