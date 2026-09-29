Is Odell Beckham Jr. retiring from the NFL? What’s next for the WR after NY Giants release

With the New York Giants releasing Odell Beckham Jr., fans are wondering about the veteran wide receiver's future in the NFL.

The New York Giants had a surprising update to their wide receiver depth chart by releasing Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday. Now, many are probably wondering what’s next for the veteran wideout in the 2026 NFL season.

Despite being released after seeing little action with the Giants this year, OBJ is not expected to retire anytime soon. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, “the hope is that he can find a better situation where he’ll have an opportunity to play.”

While he doesn’t expect Beckham to return to the Giants’ practice squad, Schultz believes the pass catcher could land with another team soon thanks to the fact that he earned an active roster spot with the Giants after training camp.

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Giants insider Dan Duggan also agrees that Beckham returning to New York’s practice squad seems unlikely, considering his lack of playing time while on the 53-man roster.

How many snaps did OBJ play with the Giants before being released?

Beckham Jr. played only 20 offensive snaps with the Giants this year, with zero catches and just one target in three weeks of the 2026 NFL regular season. It may be enough to explain why OBJ was released by the Giants, who are using that roster spot to activate WR/PR Braxton Berrios after exhausting his practice squad elevations.

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The 33-year-old’s mere presence on the roster was already surprising considering he didn’t even play in the 2025 NFL season. Before that, Beckham only played nine games for the Miami Dolphins in 2024 and 14 for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

Now a free agent, Beckham will have the opportunity to explore another chance in the league after a bittersweet return to NY. Only time will tell us if there are teams interested in his services.

Key takeaways

The New York Giants released Odell Beckham Jr. after Week 3.

released Odell Beckham Jr. after Week 3. OBJ will not be retiring anytime soon according to insider Jordan Schultz after being released.

according to insider Jordan Schultz after being released. Beckham recorded zero catches across 20 offensive snaps before the release.