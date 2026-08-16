As Carlos Rodon nears NY Yankees return, Aaron Boone still faces a rotation dilemma

Even as injuries continue to stack up across the roster, the New York Yankees are closing in on the return of Carlos Rodón—a welcome addition that leaves manager Aaron Boone facing a good problem to have in managing his starting rotation.

Reinforcements are on the horizon for the New York Yankees as left-hander Carlos Rodon prepares to return from the injured list. While manager Aaron Boone confirmed anticipation is building for Rodon’s activation, the skipper remains uncertain about how the starter will be deployed.

According to the New York Daily News‘ Gary Phillips, Boone is undecided on Rodon’s exact role ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles.

Although Boone is confident Rodon’s elbow is fully healthy, managing his pitch count alongside the team’s current rotation schedule makes fitting him into Tuesday’s game plan a delicate balancing act.

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Meanwhile, fellow right-hander Clarke Schmidt is also nearing a return, according to Boone. His impending activation should bolster a rotation that has felt the strain of missing both Rodon and key contributors like Cody Bellinger.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees.

Rodon’s rehab assignment leaves durability questions

Beyond working his way back from injury, Rodon’s workload in the minors remains the primary factor in how New York handles his return. Despite initial plans for a Triple-A stint, Rodon’s latest outing came at the Double-A level.

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During that rehab start, Rodon tossed 4.1 scoreless innings on 58 pitches. While he is physically cleared to join the active roster, he isn’t fully ‘stretched out’ to throw a standard 80-to-100 pitch starting workload.

Rodon’s pitch count limitation adds to a growing list of roster challenges for the Yankees. On the offensive side, Giancarlo Stanton remains sidelined on the injured list, while Aaron Judge still lacks a definitive timetable for return, according to Boone’s latest injury updates.

Potential options for Rodon on his return

The best potential path forward for the Yankees is to activate Rodon on Tuesday in a piggyback or limited-pitch-count role alongside a length-provider like Ryan Weathers or Will Warren. Hard-capping Rodon at roughly 60 pitches keeps his arm safe while giving the team elite major-league frames and avoiding burning through the rest of the bullpen early.

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Alternatively, giving Rodon one final minor league rehab start to stretch him out past 75 pitches is a cleaner long-term solution, but it delays his impact during a tight pennant race. Transitioning him via initial piggyback outings gets his left-handed arm back immediately while building him up to full capacity for the postseason.