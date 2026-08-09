NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone reveals major update on Carlos Rodon’s return to the rotation

Carlos Rodon is still recovering from an injury, and New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone hopes to have him back in the short term.

The New York Yankees remain in the race for the AL East, and having as many healthy players available as possible will be crucial during this stretch of the season. Aaron Boone, manager of the Pinstripes, hopes to have Carlos Rodon back after at least one more minor league rehab start.

“Carlos Rodon is expected to have at least one more Minor League rehab start before being activated, Aaron Boone said,” the MLB insider Bryan Hoch reported on his X account.

The Bronx Bombers have 45 games remaining, with the Tampa Bay Rays currently leading the division. Getting Rodon back soon could be crucial for the Yankees to claim the top spot in the AL East.

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What injury did Rodon suffer?

Carlos Rodon was placed on the 15-day injured list in early July due to left elbow inflammation. This setback came after an already delayed start to his season, as he underwent offseason surgery in October to remove loose bodies and shave down a bone spur in the same elbow.

Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches during the third inning.

After receiving platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections and completing his recovery protocol, Rodon officially began a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on August 8, working through roughly 50 pitches as he builds up his pitch count for a return to the Yankees’ rotation later this month.

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Boone’s starting pitching alternatives

While Carlos Rodon is working his way back, Aaron Boone’s starting rotation is anchored by Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole and off-season addition Max Fried. The remaining spots in the rotation are filled by left-hander Ryan Weathers alongside young arms Will Warren and rookie Cam Schlittler. Together, this mix of veteran leadership and young talent has kept the New York rotation steady as Rodon nears his return.

What’s next for the Yankees?

Following the conclusion of their home series against the Atlanta Braves on August 9, the New York Yankees will wrap up their current homestand at Yankee Stadium with a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners (August 11–13). Aaron Boone’s squad then embarks on a key six-game American League East road trip, visiting the Toronto Blue Jays (August 14–16) followed by the Baltimore Orioles (August 18–20).