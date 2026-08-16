NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone provides latest update on Clarke Schmidt’s return to the mound

Right-hander Clarke Schmidt remains a key missing piece for the New York Yankees' pitching staff, but manager Aaron Boone provided an encouraging update regarding his eventual return to the mound.

Expectations remain high for the New York Yankees down the stretch of the regular season, as fans eagerly await the return of several key contributors currently on the injured list. Among those working their way back to the Bronx is right-hander Clarke Schmidt, whose progress was recently addressed by manager Aaron Boone.

Boone revealed that the team hopes to have Schmidt back on the mound in the coming days, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. Furthermore, the Yankees manager noted that the current plan calls for Schmidt to build up out of the bullpen.

“That can always change as the weeks and months unfold, just depending on our needs,” Boone said regarding Schmidt’s potential return and designated relief role. “But that’s kind of how we’re looking at it right now.”

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Meanwhile, questions remain around Cody Bellinger’s timeline as the All-Star outfielder continues his recovery and didn’t provide a exact date to return, leaving the Yankees eager to get his bat and defense back into the everyday picture for the upcoming postseason push.

Clarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo.

Key offensive stars working toward Yankee Stadium returns

In addition to Schmidt, the Yankees are holding out hope for two vital anchors in their lineup. One is veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who is moving closer to a return according to the team’s latest injury report.

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The other star advancing on his recovery is captain Aaron Judge. While the powerhouse outfielder has ramped up his rehab activities, Boone cautioned that the team still lacks a definitive timetable for his activation off the injured list.

Yankees full injury updates and roster breakdown

Along with Stanton and Judge, both Bellinger and starter Carlos Rodon continue their respective rehab progressions in hopes of joining the roster for the stretch run. Here is a full look at where things stand on the Yankees‘ injured list:

Player Injury IL Status & Recovery Notes Aaron Judge Stress fracture (Right Rib) 60-Day IL — Cleared for light workout activity; targeting a return later this season. Cody Bellinger Grade 2 Left Hamstring Strain 10-Day IL — Running at ~90% top speed; expected to be the first injured position player activated. Giancarlo Stanton Leg / Calf Strain 10-Day IL — Progressing through baseball activities; aiming to return shortly after Bellinger. Carlos Rodón Left Elbow Inflammation 15-Day IL — Currently on a minor league rehab assignment (pitched for AAA Scranton and AA Somerset). Clarke Schmidt Right Elbow (Internal brace surgery recovery) 60-Day IL — Continuing long-term rehabilitation. Kervin Castro Right Elbow Neuritis 15-Day IL — Placed on the IL retroactive to August 10.

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