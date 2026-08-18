As Carlos Rodon returns to NY Yankees rotation, Luis Gil update brings more good news

Among the players the New York Yankees fans have been eagerly awaiting is Carlos Rodon, who is set to make his return to the mound this Tuesday. His return also brings encouraging news regarding Luis Gil's status in the pitching rotation.

The New York Yankees are welcoming a key weapon back to the rotation on Tuesday as left-hander Carlos Rodon gets the nod against the Baltimore Orioles in their series opener. But as Rodon takes the mound, the Bronx Bombers are also keeping a close eye on the encouraging progress of fellow starter Luis Gil.

According to NYDN‘s Gary Phillips, Gil was recently activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The move signals that the young right-hander is entering the home stretch of his rehab assignment after being sidelined since the first half of the regular season.

With Max Fried currently out with an injury, the Yankees are banking on Gil completing a clean recovery. A healthy return to the pitching staff would provide a massive boost down the stretch as New York fights to lock up a postseason berth.

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Meanwhile, the Yankees continue to weather offensive turbulence without Aaron Judge in the lineup. The captain’s prolonged absence remains a major concern for manager Aaron Boone, who is eager to get his superstar slugger back on the field.

Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees reacts after recording a strikeout during the fourth inning.

Luis Gil’s road back to the Bronx

While Rodon is already back in the fold, Gil’s rehab trajectory remains under a microscope. Yankees officials are treading carefully, ensuring he hits every metric before clearing him for a return to the big-league roster.

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Gil last pitched for the Yankees back in April against the Houston Astros, struggling through a tough outing where he surrendered six earned runs on five hits and three walks over 4.0 innings in a loss.

Now, with his rehab assignment gaining momentum, the front office could soon look to recall Gil from Triple-A, leaning on his minor-league workload and electric stuff to bolster the staff for the pennant race.