Kirk Cousins shows frustration over hits during Las Vegas Raiders practice

Kirk Cousins, the veteran Las Vegas Raiders quarterback, expressed his displeasure with the level of physicality shown by his opponents during practice.

Recently, Kirk Cousins and Maxx Crosby were involved in a heated exchange during practice, but that was not the only tense moment for the quarterback. During a recent Las Vegas Raiders practice against the Houston Texans, the veteran quarterback took several hard hits, something he was clearly not happy about.

“I’ve got some scars from some hits in real games where helmets go into armpits and things, and it ruins your season,” Cousins said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So, I was just asking [Crosby] to just stay off the arm, and I had to remind the Texans as well.”

The fact that Cousins was wearing his non-contact red jersey seemed to be of little use in this case: “I might as well just take the red jersey off because you’re playing with, sometimes, an understood rule that if it’s not understood, then what are we doing?”

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Preseason continues for Las Vegas

NRG Stadium will host the Las Vegas Raiders’ next preseason game, which will come against the Houston Texans. Klint Kubiak, who has several options at quarterback, revealed that he would like all of his QBs to see playing time.

Head coach Klint Kubiak of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on as players warm up.

“We’re going to put a plan together this week, and that’s something that we’re talking about as a coaching staff right now,” the head coach revealed to the press. “But really, whether it’s Aidan O’Connell, Kirk [Cousins], or Fernando [Mendoza], I would say all three of those guys deserve first-team reps. But we’ve got to go put a plan together on how we’re going to split them up.”

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Cousins must avoid injuries

Ahead of the start of another NFL season, Kirk Cousins is 37 years old, meaning the veteran will need to take greater care of his body than ever to stay healthy and avoid injuries that could cost him his starting job. With Fernando Mendoza as his primary backup, Cousins cannot afford to leave anything to chance.

Cousins will have a strong offensive line ready to leave it all on the field to protect him. Players such as Kolton Miller, Spencer Burford, Tyler Linderbaum, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and DJ Glaze will be tasked with protecting their quarterback and limiting the number of hits he takes.

DJ Glaze #71, Jackson Powers-Johnson #58, and Tyler Linderbaum #65 of the Las Vegas Raiders.

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Raiders’ first challenges

In the midst of a rebuilding process under new head coach Kubiak, these are the first challenges the Raiders will face starting in Week 1 of the NFL season.