Trending topics:
MLB

How much is the Atlanta Braves payroll in 2026? Salary figures and more

As 2026 takes shape, the Atlanta Braves balance long-term extensions, arbitration climbs and luxury tax considerations. The payroll figures hint at sustained ambition but the structure behind them may reveal even more.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Follow us on Google!
Chadwick Tromp #38 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates in the dugout in 2026.
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesChadwick Tromp #38 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with teammates in the dugout in 2026.

The Atlanta Braves approach 2026 with a payroll shaped by years of strategic extensions and roster continuity. Core players remain under multi-year agreements, giving the club a stable but heavily committed salary base.

Those long-term contracts, combined with arbitration-eligible raises, steadily influence the team’s overall spending level. Each MLB offseason adjustment subtly shifts the balance between flexibility and investment.

With competitive balance tax considerations in play, their 2026 salary picture reflects both ambition and calculation. The numbers outline a contender’s framework, yet leave room for questions about how far the front office is willing to go if the season demands more.

Advertisement

Atlanta Braves payroll in 2026

The Atlanta Braves enter 2026 with a hefty payroll that ranks near the top of MLB. Spotrac’s most recent salary tracker lists their total MLB payroll at about $246 million, placing them among the league’s biggest spenders.

Matt Olson of the Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day in 2026 (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Matt Olson of the Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day in 2026 (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

At the heart of that figure are several high-value contracts. Cornerstone players like Austin Riley and Matt Olson each earn roughly $22 million, while Ha-seong Kim’s one-year, $20 million deal adds significant salary room to the mix. Veteran arms like Spencer Strider and Chris Sale are also among the higher-paid pitchers.

Depth pieces and rotation stalwarts contribute as well: All-Star catcher Sean Murphy is under a multi-year pact with consistent annual pay, and established relievers such as Raisel Iglesias and Robert Suarez represent notable figures in the bullpen ranks.

Advertisement

Beyond the prominent names, a host of arbitration-eligible players and mid-tier contracts help push the overall tally higher. Those agreements, many of which are locked in before the official season begins, combine with guaranteed money to shape Atlanta’s competitive balance tax footprint.

Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
ALSO READ
Carson Beck warns Shedeur Sanders over chance of getting drafted by Browns
NFL

Carson Beck warns Shedeur Sanders over chance of getting drafted by Browns

Phillies’ Jesus Luzardo shuts down Team USA invite ahead of 2026 WBC
MLB

Phillies’ Jesus Luzardo shuts down Team USA invite ahead of 2026 WBC

Ty Simpson makes compelling case to Raiders as Fernando Mendoza draft rumors
NFL

Ty Simpson makes compelling case to Raiders as Fernando Mendoza draft rumors

FIFA reportedly makes final decision on Mexico ahead of 2026 World Cup
Soccer

FIFA reportedly makes final decision on Mexico ahead of 2026 World Cup

Better Collective Logo