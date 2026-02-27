How much is the Atlanta Braves payroll in 2026? Salary figures and more

The Atlanta Braves approach 2026 with a payroll shaped by years of strategic extensions and roster continuity. Core players remain under multi-year agreements, giving the club a stable but heavily committed salary base.

Those long-term contracts, combined with arbitration-eligible raises, steadily influence the team’s overall spending level. Each MLB offseason adjustment subtly shifts the balance between flexibility and investment.

With competitive balance tax considerations in play, their 2026 salary picture reflects both ambition and calculation. The numbers outline a contender’s framework, yet leave room for questions about how far the front office is willing to go if the season demands more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atlanta Braves payroll in 2026

The Atlanta Braves enter 2026 with a hefty payroll that ranks near the top of MLB. Spotrac’s most recent salary tracker lists their total MLB payroll at about $246 million, placing them among the league’s biggest spenders.

Matt Olson of the Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day in 2026 (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

At the heart of that figure are several high-value contracts. Cornerstone players like Austin Riley and Matt Olson each earn roughly $22 million, while Ha-seong Kim’s one-year, $20 million deal adds significant salary room to the mix. Veteran arms like Spencer Strider and Chris Sale are also among the higher-paid pitchers.

Advertisement

Depth pieces and rotation stalwarts contribute as well: All-Star catcher Sean Murphy is under a multi-year pact with consistent annual pay, and established relievers such as Raisel Iglesias and Robert Suarez represent notable figures in the bullpen ranks.

Advertisement

Beyond the prominent names, a host of arbitration-eligible players and mid-tier contracts help push the overall tally higher. Those agreements, many of which are locked in before the official season begins, combine with guaranteed money to shape Atlanta’s competitive balance tax footprint.