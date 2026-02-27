Sidney Crosby issues strong warning to entire NHL about Penguins after 2026 Winter Olympics injury with Canada

Sidney Crosby warned that anyone who believes the Penguins will fall in the NHL standings during his absence is very mistaken. The legend showed complete confidence in his teammates.

“I’m confident. I think we’ve shown it all year. We’ve had injuries and guys have steeped up to get to where we are at this point. I think it’s because of our team play. I don’t think it’s been just one person. I think it’s because collectively as a group we’ve found different ways to win and different guys have stepped up. So, as long as we continue that and understand that, I think we’ll give ourselves a good chance.”

Crosby suffered a lower-body injury in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics against Czechia. He was unable to return for the semifinals or the gold medal game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins officially announced that he will be out for four weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Can the Penguins make the playoffs without Sidney Crosby?

Yes. The Pittsburgh Penguins proved they are very much alive in the playoff race with a 4-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils in the NHL restart. Despite Crosby’s absence, the team continues to maintain an impressive pace.

The Pens are currently in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 72 points, which would give them a playoff spot. Everything indicates that Crosby would be recovered before the end of the regular season.

Advertisement

Given this scenario, the Penguins star pointed out that they must maintain their level, as Pittsburgh’s schedule is entering a very challenging stretch. “It’s going to be an important stretch here next a little bit. A lot of teams are trying to get points in similar positions, but I’m just really confident.”

Advertisement