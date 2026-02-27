Trending topics:
NY Mets’ Freddy Peralta sends clear message on fresh start in New York

Freddy Peralta shared his excitement about joining the New York Mets, embracing a fresh start in New York ahead of a pivotal 2026 season.

By Alexander Rosquez

Freddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets poses for a photo.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesFreddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets poses for a photo.

The New York Mets added a major piece to their pitching staff, and Freddy Peralta made it clear he is fully embracing the opportunity. Shortly after the move became official, the veteran right-hander shared an emotional message about beginning this new chapter in New York.

Peralta did not hide his excitement about joining a contender with high expectations entering the 2026 season. The 29-year-old understands both the spotlight and the opportunity that come with pitching in a major market.

I’m thrilled to be here! Honestly, it’s emotional and I’m happy to join the Mets organization. I’m excited to see what this season has in store. We got a squad, and some nasty pitchers. I can’t wait!” Peralta said, via Master Flip on X.

Coming off a career year

Peralta arrives in New York after delivering the best season of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers. Following the departure of Corbin Burnes, he stepped into the ace role and responded with elite production.

Last season, Peralta posted a 2.70 ERA with 204 strikeouts and a 1.075 WHIP across 176 2/3 innings. He provided consistency at the top of the rotation and proved he could handle added responsibility.

Motivation ahead of free agency

With free agency approaching after the 2026 season, Peralta has added incentive to perform at a high level. A strong campaign in New York could significantly impact his long-term future.

