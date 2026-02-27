Trending topics:
Sporting CP vs Estoril LIVE: Start time and confirmed lineups! 2025-26 Primeira Liga Matchday 24

Sporting CP face Estoril in the 2025-26 Primeira Liga Matchday 24. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Trincao of Sporting CP and Pedro Carvalho of Estoril.
Second-placed Sporting CP face Estoril in Friday’s matchday 24 fixture, aiming to close the gap at the top of the Primeira Liga. Sporting sit four points behind leaders Porto, who play Arouca earlier in the evening, while Estoril occupy seventh place, nine points off the top four. The home side is favored due to consistent performances at Alvalade Stadium and strong form throughout the season.

Sporting arrive highly motivated, seeking to maintain pressure on Porto with an attack-oriented approach. The Lions have one of the league’s best offenses, combining efficiency with defensive stability, evidenced by four wins and a draw in their last five league games. Estoril, meanwhile, look to add valuable points to their mid-table total and continue their recent evolution, which includes three wins, a draw, and a defeat in the last five outings.

The matchup comes at a decisive stage of the campaign, with Sporting pushing to stay in title contention and Estoril aiming to consolidate their position. While the visitors have performed well away from home, they typically struggle against top-tier opponents.

Estoril starting XI

Estoril Praia will start with the following players: Joel Robles Alonso; Ricard Sánchez Fernández, Félix Bacher Müller, Francisco Ferreira Silva; João Carvalho Mendes, Pedro Orellana Gómez, William Holsgrove, Gonçalo Costa Almeida; Rafik Guitamé, Alejandro Méndez Rodríguez, Yanis Begraoui Khalil.

Sporting CP confirmed lineup

Sporting CP will start with the following players: Rui Silva Oliveira; Alejandro Fresneda García, Ousmane Diomandé, Gonçalo Inácio Mendes, Maxi Araujo Fernández; Frederik Hjulmand, Koji Morita, Geny Catamo; Guilherme Schettine, Trincão, and Luis Suárez Díaz.

Start time

Sporting CP vs Estoril will get underway at 3:45 PM ET (PT:12:45 PM)

Sporting CP and Estoril clash in Primeira Liga

Welcome to our live blog of the Primeira Liga match!

Sporting CP face Estoril Praia in Lisbon this Friday, February 27, as both teams look for important points. Sporting aims to stay close to Porto at the top, while Estoril seeks to strengthen their mid-table position.

Stay with us for key information, stats, and minute-by-minute updates as Sporting and Estoril clash in Lisbon!

