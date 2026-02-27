Sporting CP vs Estoril LIVE: Start time and confirmed lineups! 2025-26 Primeira Liga Matchday 24

Second-placed Sporting CP face Estoril in Friday’s matchday 24 fixture, aiming to close the gap at the top of the Primeira Liga. Sporting sit four points behind leaders Porto, who play Arouca earlier in the evening, while Estoril occupy seventh place, nine points off the top four. The home side is favored due to consistent performances at Alvalade Stadium and strong form throughout the season.

Sporting arrive highly motivated, seeking to maintain pressure on Porto with an attack-oriented approach. The Lions have one of the league’s best offenses, combining efficiency with defensive stability, evidenced by four wins and a draw in their last five league games. Estoril, meanwhile, look to add valuable points to their mid-table total and continue their recent evolution, which includes three wins, a draw, and a defeat in the last five outings.

The matchup comes at a decisive stage of the campaign, with Sporting pushing to stay in title contention and Estoril aiming to consolidate their position. While the visitors have performed well away from home, they typically struggle against top-tier opponents.