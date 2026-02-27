Porto vs Arouca LIVE: Lineups and kickoff time of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga Matchday 24

Porto welcome Arouca to the Estadio do Dragao for Matchday 24 of the Primeira Liga, a clash featuring two teams at opposite ends of the competitive spectrum. While the home side currently sits alone at the top of the table, the visitors find themselves entrenched in the middle of the standings, well adrift of the title race.

Porto enter the afternoon as heavy favorites. The Dragons lead the championship with 62 points and are riding a wave of momentum following two consecutive league victories. Additionally, their continental ambitions remain high as they prepare for a UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie against Stuttgart.

Though Arouca have shown improvement by winning three of their last four matches, a sluggish start to the campaign has left them with significant ground to make up in the race for European qualification. Nevertheless, they will look to pull off a major upset against the league leaders and carry three valuable points back home.