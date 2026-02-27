Trending topics:
Porto vs Arouca LIVE: Lineups and kickoff time of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga Matchday 24

FC Porto host Arouca for Matchday 24 of the Primeira Liga. Stay tuned for minute-by-minute updates from this key fixture!

By Gianni Taina

Alan Varela of Porto and Dylan Nandin of Arouca.
© Getty Images/@OficialFCAroucaAlan Varela of Porto and Dylan Nandin of Arouca.

Porto welcome Arouca to the Estadio do Dragao for Matchday 24 of the Primeira Liga, a clash featuring two teams at opposite ends of the competitive spectrum. While the home side currently sits alone at the top of the table, the visitors find themselves entrenched in the middle of the standings, well adrift of the title race.

Porto enter the afternoon as heavy favorites. The Dragons lead the championship with 62 points and are riding a wave of momentum following two consecutive league victories. Additionally, their continental ambitions remain high as they prepare for a UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie against Stuttgart.

Though Arouca have shown improvement by winning three of their last four matches, a sluggish start to the campaign has left them with significant ground to make up in the race for European qualification. Nevertheless, they will look to pull off a major upset against the league leaders and carry three valuable points back home.

Both teams doing warm up activities!

Players from both teams have taken the field for warmups at the Estadio do Dragao!

Arouca lineup confirmed!

Arouca's starting XI: Arruabarrena; Fontan, Monteiro, Djouahra; Gozalbez, Javi, Barbero, Trezza, Fukui; Mansilla, Kuipers.

Porto lineup confirmed!

Porto's starting XI: Diogo Costa; Alberto, Bednarek, Kiwior, Zadu; Rosario, Froholdt, Gabri Veiga; Pepe, Pietuszewski, Gul.

Kickoff time

Porto vs Arouca will get underway at the Estadio do Dragao at 1:45 PM (ET).

Porto and Arouca clash in Primeira Liga Matchday 24

Welcome to our Primeira Liga liveblog, where Porto host Arouca in Matchday 24. The Dragons aim to secure a victory that allows them to maintain a meaningful gap at the top of the table, while the visitors are looking for three vital points to distance themselves from the relegation scrap.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

