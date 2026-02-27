Phillies’ Alec Bohm breaks silence on trade rumors and Bo Bichette pursuit

The Philadelphia Phillies have faced important roster questions over the past two offseasons, and Alec Bohm has often found himself at the center of trade speculation. The All-Star third baseman is entering the final year of his contract, adding another layer of uncertainty to his future in Philadelphia.

This winter brought even more attention when the Phillies made a serious push to sign infielder Bo Bichette. Had the move materialized differently, it could have significantly impacted Bohm’s role with the team. Instead, he now returns as the projected everyday starter for a club with championship expectations.

“We’re not dumb as players,” Bohm said in an interview with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “You start to add things up. Obviously, this time (the talk) ended up being true. They were seriously pursuing him (Bichette). For me, at the end of the day, give me a big-league uniform, and I’ll go try to help the team win.”

Uncertainty still surrounds his future

The situation did not completely settle once Bichette signed with the New York Mets. Philadelphia also has highly regarded infield prospect Aidan Miller progressing through the system, and he could be ready for the majors as soon as next season.

Alec Bohm #28 of the Phillies follows through on a swing. Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Bohm understands the business side of baseball and knows this year could determine what comes next in his career. Still, he is focused on staying present rather than looking too far ahead.

“I’m trying to keep it as far off in the distance as possible. So much can change between now and then,” Bohm said. “A 162-game season is a long time. I don’t want to spend every day thinking about the end of the season.”

Pressure to deliver in 2026

Beyond the roster uncertainty, Bohm also faces the pressure of helping a Phillies team that has fallen short in the postseason four straight years. Expectations remain high, and every veteran player will be under scrutiny.

If Bohm can channel the outside noise into production, 2026 could become one of the most important seasons of his career — both for his future and for a Phillies team trying to take the final step toward a championship.