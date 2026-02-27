NY Mets’ Jorge Polanco makes candid admission about transition to first base

The New York Mets are using spring training to test new options, and one of the most notable adjustments involves Jorge Polanco. During an intrasquad game at Clover Park, the veteran infielder saw action at first base as the team evaluates his fit at the position.

In a controlled “B” game setting, the Mets created pressure situations by placing a runner on first base to begin an inning. The goal was to give Polanco real-time reps — handling pickoff attempts, staying aware of the runner, and adjusting his positioning depending on the situation.

“Everybody says first base is easy, but it’s harder than what you expect,” Polanco admitted afterward, via MLB.com. “But this is the perfect time to get ready.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Learning the details at first base

Before this spring, Polanco had almost no professional experience at first base, aside from a brief emergency appearance last season with the Seattle Mariners. Now, he is focused on understanding the small details that come with the position.

Jorge Polanco #11 of the New York Mets poses during the Mets Photo Day. Rich Storry/Getty Images

Advertisement

That includes knowing when to hold close to the bag, when to play deeper, and how to react on ground balls hit to the right side. The in-between plays, where it’s unclear whether he or the second baseman should take charge, have been a key area of focus.

Advertisement

see also Aaron Judge sends clear message to NY Yankees front office about the next Bronx ace

Offense will help the transition

Polanco also understands that his offensive production will play a major role in how this experiment unfolds. If he continues to hit the way he did last season, when he posted 26 home runs and an .821 OPS, it will make the transition smoother for everyone involved.

Advertisement

SurveyDo you think Jorge Polanco will successfully adjust to first base this season? Do you think Jorge Polanco will successfully adjust to first base this season? already voted 0 people

He showed a glimpse of that power in the same intrasquad game, homering in his first at-bat. For the Mets, the goal is simple: build comfort now so the team has more flexibility when the regular season begins.

Advertisement