Fernando Mendoza gives stern warning to Raiders: ‘Anything can happen’

The 2026 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching and the first round is one of those nights were teams might shock the world with their decisions. The Las Vegas Raiders hold the first pick, and quarterback Fernando Mendoza is poised to be the first name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, but that didn’t stop the Heisman winner from sending a message to the team.

New Raiders head coach, Klint Kubiak, has spoken wonders about Fernando Mendoza. Still, Mendoza is clear that nothing is done yet. Speaking on Friday at the Scouting Combine, he said, “I have no job. This is my job interview right now, and like everyone says, this is the most important job interview of your life. So, right now, I’m just doing everything to hopefully get employed April 23.”

As for the warning, well, Mendoza said “I have not been selected yet, and whatever team drafts me, I’m extremely grateful. Like I said, whether it’s the No. 1 pick or whether it’s the last pick in the draft, I’d be blessed and honored to be drafted by any team. I’m going to give them by all. The possibility — I mean, we see how the NFL turns around so much. The margins are so small.” He is basically leaving the door open to any franchise.

Mendoza already met with the Raiders though

At the combine, Mendoza met with representatives of the Raiders organization. “I was lucky to have a formal interview with the Las Vegas Raiders. It was a fantastic interview. Went over some of my previous plays, drew up some plays on the board. I thought it was a great meeting. I know they have the No. 1 pick, but anything can happen in the draft, but I’m just excited for the opportunity, and whatever team drafts me I’m going to give everything I’ve got to them.”

Mendoza has been highly praised for his accuracy and discipline. Also, he is a guy who is willing to put his life on the line if that helps the team. He is the definition of a natural born leader, and the Raiders desperately need something like that to turn the tide.

Mendoza also sent a subtle mention to Raiders co-owner Tom Brady

Tom Brady famously became the best NFL player of all time after being the 199th pick in the draft. Mendoza seems to remember that very vividly, as he sent a subtle message to the now co-owner of the Raiders.

“There are so many great players in this class,” Mendoza said. “We saw the Ohio State guys run yesterday. There are plenty of Indiana guys who are great in the draft as well. I’m just honored to be a part of the group. There will be no hard feelings… I’m just trying to be the best me possible. Whatever drafts me, I’m grateful, whether it’s the No. 1 pick or the 199th pick.” The 199th pick refers, of course, to Tom Brady, who has publicly stated his admiration for Mendoza.