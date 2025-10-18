Where to watch Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund live in the USA: 2025-26 Bundesliga

Bayern Munich will face off against Borussia Dortmund in the Matchday 7 of the 2025-2026 Bundesliga season. Here’s a breakdown of the kickoff times and how fans in the United States can catch the match live, whether on TV or via online streaming platforms.

One of the weekend’s marquee matchups features another edition of Der Klassiker, with both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund entering in top form and ready to deliver a can’t-miss showdown for fans of European soccer.

Bayern sit atop the Bundesliga with a flawless record of six wins from six matches, while Dortmund trail just four points behind after earning 14 from their first six. With both sides pushing hard in the title race, this clash promises high intensity on the biggest stage in German soccer.

When will the Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund match be played?

Bayern take on Borussia Dortmund this Saturday, October 18, for the Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 Bundesliga. The game is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Marcel Sabitzer of Borussia Dortmund – Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund in the USA

Don’t miss the 2025-26 Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.