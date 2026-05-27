Braves’ Michael Harris II earns praise from Walt Weiss after clutch homer vs Red Sox

Michael Harris II received praise from Walt Weiss after his clutch homer helped lift the Atlanta Braves to a win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Atlanta Braves picked up an important 7-6 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night at Fenway Park, but much of the attention after the game centered around Michael Harris II and the incredible home run that helped secure the win, all while Ronald Acuña Jr. inches closer to his return.



“If he can get to it, he can smoke it, and that was a big home run late,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said after the game according to MLB.com, noting how the veteran’s ability to turn on pitches in key moments continues to impact tight games.

Harris finished with four hits, including a two-run homer in the eighth inning that ultimately became the game-winning blast. The center fielder is now batting .304 with 12 home runs and an .865 OPS this season, continuing to establish himself as one of Atlanta’s most dangerous hitters.

Harris II stuns Braves with impressive home run

What made Harris’ home run especially remarkable was the location of the pitch. The blast traveled 423 feet to straightaway center field against a 91.5 mph changeup from Red Sox reliever Tayron Guerrero.

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Michael Harris II #23 of the Braves reacts afgter hitting a two-run home run vs Red Sox. Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Harris later admitted he did not even care whether the pitch was technically a strike. “I just see ball, hit ball,” Harris said. “I didn’t really care if it was a strike or not. I was just trying to get a hit.”

Matt Olson breaks slump in Braves victory

While Harris delivered the highlight of the night, the Braves were also encouraged by Matt Olson snapping out of his recent slump with a two-run homer in the fifth inning. “Being able to contribute to helping the team win helps build some confidence for sure,” Olson said.

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Recent concern had also surrounded Olson after he appeared uncomfortable following a swing earlier this month, but the slugger dismissed any idea that his elbow was affecting his performance.