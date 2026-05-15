Ranger Suarez reacts after facing Phillies for first time since joining Red Sox

Ranger Suarez reacted after facing the Phillies for the first time since leaving Philadelphia to join the Boston Red Sox in free agency.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Ranger Suarez delivered one of his strongest performances of the season Thursday night while facing the Philadelphia Phillies for the first time since leaving the organization in free agency, at a time when catcher Connor Wong provided injury update after scary collision against Phillies.

After the game, Suarez downplayed any extra emotion tied to pitching against his former team despite tossing 5 1/3 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. “Not really,” Suarez said about facing Philadelphia via NESN. “I went out there like (it was) another game. They had their plans and now I’m here in Boston and I’m happy here.”

The left-hander extended his scoreless streak to 19 consecutive innings, but the Phillies ultimately secured a 3-1 victory at Fenway Park after Kyle Schwarber’s late two-run homer broke a scoreless tie in the eighth inning.

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Suarez continues dominant stretch with Red Sox

Suarez looked sharp throughout the outing despite entering the game after missing a start because of a strained hamstring. Pitching with additional rest, the veteran retired the first 11 batters he faced and didn’t allow a hit until Alec Bohm singled in the fifth inning.

Ranger Suarez pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Phillies. Paul Rutherford/Getty Images

Philadelphia later loaded the bases in that frame, but Suarez escaped the threat by striking out Edmundo Sosa to preserve the shutout. The outing marked the fifth time in eight starts this season that Suarez has not allowed a run, tying him for one of the highest totals in Major League Baseball this year.

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Phillies capitalize late behind Schwarber

While Suarez controlled the game early, the Phillies eventually broke through against the Boston bullpen in the eighth inning. Kyle Schwarber launched a two-run homer off Tyler Samaniego, giving Philadelphia the lead for good. The home run was Schwarber’s MLB-leading 18th of the season and continued a dominant stretch in which he has homered seven times over his last seven games.

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Boston avoided the shutout after Wilyer Abreu delivered an RBI single later in the inning, but the Red Sox still dropped the series while continuing an inconsistent homestand.