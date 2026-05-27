NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone reacts after historic offensive explosion vs Royals

Manager Aaron Boone reacted after the New York Yankees produced a historic offensive performance with 24 hits and six home runs against the Kansas City Royals.

The New York Yankees delivered one of the most dominant offensive performances in franchise history during Tuesday’s 15-1 rout of the Kansas City Royals, and manager Aaron Boone quickly realized something special was unfolding as the hits kept piling up throughout the night.

“I did see all the hits on the board,” Boone said afterward, according to ESPN. “And I was like, ‘Man, you don’t see that very often.’” The Yankees finished with 24 hits and six home runs, marking their highest hit total since 2011.

More impressively, every player in New York’s starting lineup recorded at least two hits, the first time that has happened in franchise history despite generations of legendary Yankees lineups, all coming shortly after Boone recently shared a concerning injury update on Max Fried.

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Yankees lineup overwhelms Royals pitching staff

The offensive outburst started early when Cody Bellinger launched a two-run homer in the first inning before Amed Rosario followed with a towering two-run shot of his own. New York never slowed down from there, continuously applying pressure against Kansas City’s bullpen-day approach.

Trent Grisham #12 of the Yankees celebrates his home run with Aaron Judge. Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Rosario finished with four hits and two home runs, while Trent Grisham, Ben Rice, Anthony Volpe, and Austin Wells each collected three hits. Aaron Judge added an RBI double, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. capped the night with a home run in the eighth inning.

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The Yankees now lead Major League Baseball with 82 home runs this season, further establishing themselves as one of the league’s most dangerous offenses.

Boone praises complete team performance

Although the Royals struggled badly on the mound, Boone still acknowledged how rare it is for an entire lineup to contribute at such a high level in one game. Kansas City allowed 24 hits, tied for the fourth-most surrendered in franchise history, while New York recorded its highest road hit total since 1974.

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The Yankees also became the first team in the majors this season to hit six home runs in a single game. The historic night provided another reminder of the offensive depth Boone’s club possesses when the lineup is clicking from top to bottom.