Cody Bellinger, the talented outfielder currently playing for the New York Yankees, has been a prominent figure in baseball since his debut in 2017, and has steadily grown in the MLB since then.

Known for his versatility and both offensive and defensive skills, he has accumulated a series of notable achievements, including the National League MVP award in 2019 and a World Series ring with the Dodgers in 2020.

After a standout season with the Chicago Cubs, where he was named Player of the Month in July 2023, he was acquired by the Yankees in a recent trade. His experience on the field has earned him a considerable fortune.

What is Cody Bellinger’s net worth?

Cody Bellinger, the talented outfielder for the New York Yankees, has accumulated a significant fortune thanks to his successful career in the MLB. As of December 2024, his net worth is estimated at $5 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Cody Bellinger #24 of the Chicago Cubs watches his home run during the third inning of the game at Yankee Stadium on July 7, 2023. (Source: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Over the years, he has signed high-value contracts. In 2024, he signed a three-year contract with the Chicago Cubs worth $80 million, which guarantees him an annual salary of approximately $26.67 million.

He is expected to earn $27,500,000 during the 2024 MLB season. This deal guarantees him that amount, with an average annual salary of $26 million. Nowthat he is with the Yankees, he would be receiving the same amount.

Additionally, his contract includes two opt-out options: one in 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout, and another in 2026 with a $5 million buyout. In 2027, Bellinger will become an unrestricted free agent.

Cody Bellinger’s endorsements

Cody Bellinger has expanded his sources of income through a series of endorsement deals with well-known brands, including Nike, Flonase, Rawlings, Dairy Queen, Old Spice, Postmates, MLB 9 Innings 20, Johnnie Walker and Fiji.

Cody Bellinger #24 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates in the dugout after scoring a run in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field on June 29, 2023. (Source: Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Although the exact earnings from these deals have not been publicly disclosed, it is estimated that the total value of his endorsement contracts amounts to approximately $2.5 million, as Sportskeeda reported.

Cody Bellinger’s investments

Cody Bellinger, also known as “Cody Love”, has invested in various companies. In 2022, he invested in Wings and Arrows, an alcoholic beverage brand that offers products like Villager Spirits.

He has also invested in Therabody, a company specializing in medical devices for physical recovery. Also, he is a co-owner of Ashland Hard Seltzer alongside Hard Seltzer, and he has appeared in the game Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.