Commissioner Rob Manfred backs Dodgers’ investments, dismisses criticism over MLB competitive balance

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred defends the Los Angeles Dodgers' major offseason investments, rejecting criticism regarding MLB's competitive balance.

By Alexander Rosquez

President Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman, Pitcher Roki Sasaki and Manager Dave Roberts speaks pose during a Los Angeles Dodgers press conference at Dodger Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
© Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesPresident Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman, Pitcher Roki Sasaki and Manager Dave Roberts speaks pose during a Los Angeles Dodgers press conference at Dodger Stadium on January 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have sparked intense debate in MLB due to their aggressive offseason investment strategy. However, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has defended the team, stating that they are simply operating within the rules set by the league.

The acquisition of stars such as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, and Roki Sasaki, along with the extension of key contracts like Tommy Edman’s, has led the Dodgers to make a historic investment in their roster. This strategy has drawn criticism, with many arguing it makes it harder for teams in smaller markets to compete.

However, Manfred has dismissed these concerns, stating, “I don’t agree with the notion that the Dodgers are ruining baseball,” according to The Athletic’s Evan Drellich. “They are operating within the system we have, just like every other team.” The Commissioner pointed out that the luxury tax system and revenue sharing model are designed to maintain some level of competitive balance within the league.

Beyond money: Success isn’t guaranteed in MLB

Manfred also emphasized that spending large amounts of money doesn’t automatically guarantee success on the field. There are numerous examples of teams with high payrolls that have failed to reach the top.

Rob Manfred, Commissioner, Major League Baseball speaks onstage during the Growing the Game panel, at the Fortune Global Forum on November 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Fortune Media)

Rob Manfred, Commissioner, Major League Baseball speaks onstage during the Growing the Game panel, at the Fortune Global Forum on November 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Fortune Media)

Teams like the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers have demonstrated that it’s possible to compete at the highest level by developing young talent and building smart, cost-effective rosters without solely relying on high salary investments.

The ongoing debate over competitive balance in MLB

The debate over salary disparities and competitive balance in Major League Baseball remains a central issue. However, Manfred maintains that the Dodgers, or any other team, can establish a legitimate strategy within the framework of the rules set by MLB.

