Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys could lose star cornerback DaRon Bland for the rest of the season. According to a report from Todd Archer, it is most likely that the player will be placed on injured reserve.

“Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland is facing surgery on his left foot for the second time in as many years, sources told ESPN. Bland is seeking a second opinion, and no surgery has been scheduled yet. Even if Bland does not require surgery, he likely will end up on injured reserve with three games to play. He has not practiced this week.”

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have not yet been eliminated from the playoffs, but they need an almost impossible combination of results to maintain even minimal hopes of staying in the Super Bowl race.

Who got injured with Cowboys?

DaRon Bland got injured with the Cowboys, and his left foot issue would keep him out for the final three games on the schedule. Tyler Guyton (ankle) and CeeDee Lamb (illness) also have not practiced this week, so they could miss the game against the Chargers.

Cowboys’ remaining schedule

The Cowboys’ remaining schedule in the 2025 season includes a home game against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, as well as road games against the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants.

Can the Cowboys make the playoffs?

The Cowboys can make the playoffs if they win out and the Philadelphia Eagles lose the three games remaining on their schedule. In that scenario, Dallas would be the NFC East champion and would have a home game in the postseason.