Andy Reid admitted that the elimination from the playoffs has been a very hard hit for the Kansas City Chiefs. Nevertheless, the legendary head coach is trying to see the positive side and said that this setback can help adjust many things and, in the near future, return as Super Bowl contenders.

“Obviously, I’m not happy about it. Neither is anybody here. We strive for excellence. We try to do that every year. Things happen though, in this league. There’s a ton of parity and sometimes you end up on the short end of it. You’ve got to go back and look at things. That can be healthy. We’ve got good people to do that with and we’ve got a good nucleus of players. So, we’ve got to go back and look at all of that.”

The Chiefs are in total uncertainty heading into next season after it was confirmed that Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. Although they expect him to be ready for the start of the 2026 season, nothing is guaranteed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is replacing Patrick Mahomes?

Gardner Minshew will replace Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. The veteran already saw action in the final minutes of the game against the Chargers, throwing an interception which was crucial in that loss.

Are the Chiefs eliminated from the playoffs?

Yes. The Chiefs are officially eliminated from the playoffs after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers. With a 6–8 record, they can no longer catch the Houston Texans in the race for the No. 7 spot in the AFC.

Advertisement

see also Are Chiefs eliminated from 2026 NFL playoffs after loss against Chargers in Week 15?

What’s next for the Chiefs?

The Chiefs will have to wait for Patrick Mahomes’ rehabilitation to know whether he will be ready to start the 2026 season. In addition, general manager Brett Veach must make very important decisions about letting star players go, as the team is over the salary cap.