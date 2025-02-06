The arrival of Roki Sasaki to the Los Angeles Dodgers has sparked controversy in MLB. The young Japanese phenom, considered one of the most talented pitchers in the world, caught the attention of several teams, including the San Diego Padres. However, the Dodgers’ decision to sign Sasaki has raised suspicions, with some accusing Los Angeles of manipulating the selection process.

Manny Machado, the star player for the Padres, was among the most vocal critics. According to the Dominican player, Sasaki had already decided to join the Dodgers before even visiting the Padres’ facilities. “I think he had his mind set already on where he was going,” Machado told The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. “That’s just my opinion.”

While this statement is based on personal perception, it reflects the Padres’ frustration at losing out on Sasaki. The two teams have developed a heated rivalry in recent years, including a tense National League Division Series in 2024.

Dodgers vs Padres: A battle of egos in the Western Division

The rivalry between the Dodgers and Padres extends beyond the field. Both teams are vying for supremacy in the Western Division and have made significant investments to reach that goal. Machado, who recently signed a multimillion-dollar contract with the Padres, is likely feeling the pressure to outdo the Dodgers in their quest for a World Series title.

Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres looks on before Game Five of the Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

However, Machado’s accusations have not been well received by Dodgers fans. Katrina Stebbins, a writer for Dodgers Way, suggested that the Padres should focus on improving their own organization instead of criticizing their rivals’ moves. “Manny Machado, a guy known for not mincing his words, unsurprisingly had a lot to say,” she wrote. “He admitted to being disappointed that the Padres hadn’t done more during the offseason but, when asked about Sasaki, seemed completely unwilling to acknowledge problems in the organization.”

A challenge to process integrity in MLB

Machado’s allegations raise questions about the integrity of Sasaki’s selection process. While the player’s agent has denied any wrongdoing, suspicions persist. This incident highlights the need for transparency and fairness in the international signing process in MLB.

Regardless of the validity of the allegations, Sasaki’s arrival with the Dodgers has only intensified the rivalry with the Padres. This battle for dominance in the Western Division is set to be a thrilling one for years to come, with both teams looking to establish themselves as the best in the National League.