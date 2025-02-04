The new Japanese star Roki Sasaki, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as an international free agent, will wear the jersey number 11. This number was previously worn by shortstop Miguel Rojas. However, the change didn’t come without a moment of great tension for Rojas, triggered by a “strange text message” from Dodgers president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman.

On a Sunday night, Friedman contacted Rojas to “talk about something,” a phrase that plunged the player into deep uncertainty. “It was a really weird text message saying that he wanted to run something by me,” Rojas recounted on the Chris Rose Rotation podcast.

“When I received that message, I almost lost it because I thought I was getting let go or traded. The worst-case scenario immediately came to my mind. I never thought that conversation would be about changing my number,” Rojas added.

Rojas’ anxiety escalates

Rojas’ anguish intensified even more when, after responding to Friedman’s message, he didn’t receive an answer for a couple of hours. “When I finally reached out to Andrew, he didn’t respond for another hour or two, and I was panicking, not knowing what was going to happen.”

Miguel Rojas #11 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks during the 2024 World Series Celebration Show at Dodger Stadium on November 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dodgers: A jersey number change, not a trade

The tension finally dissipated when Friedman explained that the conversation was about the jersey number and that they wanted Rojas to give up No. 11 for Roki Sasaki. “When he finally told me it was about a number, I thought, ‘Andrew, you should have just texted me. Just say, ‘Hey, I need number 11.’ Let’s move forward. We’re trying to sign this guy who could be the best pitcher to ever come out of Japan.’ And I said, ‘Bro, that’s not even a question,'” Rojas concluded, relieved that it was only a simple number change.

The sentimental value of No. 72 for Miguel Rojas

Miguel Rojas had worn No. 72 during his first spring training with the Dodgers before his MLB debut. Now, with the change to No. 72, he’s excited to add more memories to that special number.

“Number 72 reflects how my journey started. I didn’t make the team that year, but I played with them through the last day of spring training, flew to Australia, and was there when we opened the season in 2014. Later, when I got called up, I kept 72 because that spring training was great for me. Hopefully, I can continue adding to those memories,” Rojas shared.

Beyond a simple number

Rojas’ anecdote illustrates the importance that jersey numbers can have in the world of sports, especially when it comes to star players and prospects with a bright future. In this case, giving up No. 11 for Sasaki was a clear sign of the Dodgers’ commitment to attracting young Japanese talent. Rojas’ return to No. 72, with which he began his MLB journey, adds a nostalgic touch to the story.

