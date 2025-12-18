MLB Rumors: NY Yankees and Phillies reportedly informed of desired deal terms by Tatsuya Imai

Reports suggest that the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies are both contenders in the pursuit of Japanese standout Tatsuya Imai. With a decision expected soon, both teams are reportedly aware, as per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, of the type of deal Imai is seeking to begin his MLB career in 2026.

According to Passan, if the Yankees and Phillies are serious about acquiring Imai, they must be prepared to offer a long-term contract. “Imai wants years in the MLB. He could end up with the largest contract among the remaining top-tier pitchers,” Passan noted regarding the Japanese standout.

Consequently, the Yankees, Phillies, or any other franchise interested in Imai will need to contemplate a competitive, long-term offer to secure his talents for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Given their understanding of Imai’s expectations, these teams will need to present a compelling proposal to entice him to their roster. However, they must act swiftly, as time is of the essence.

Tatsuya Imai pitches in the Japanese league.

Advertisement

Yankees and Phillies also pursuing other Japanese talent

In addition to their interest in Imai, the Yankees and the Phillies are eyeing two other Japanese players recently posted by MLB: Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto.

Advertisement

see also Yankees Rumors: Cody Bellinger could wait on another star’s move to make a decision

However, acquiring these players will not be straightforward, as there is considerable interest from other teams. The Los Angeles Dodgers are significant competition for Murakami, while the Toronto Blue Jays are vying for Okamoto.

Advertisement

With limited time to finalize their decisions, Imai and his fellow Japanese players posted by MLB are evaluating the best opportunities available to them in the market.

SurveyWhich team is Imai going to choose? Which team is Imai going to choose? already voted 0 people

Advertisement