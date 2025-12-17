Alex Bregman’s asking price for Red Sox goes up after NY Mets make final stance

Alex Bregman has always been the top priority for the Boston Red Sox. Re-signing the 31-year-old won’t be easy, however. Now, a report suggests the price went up after the New York Mets showed their hand in MLB offseason.

Bregman is still weighing his options. After opting out of the final two seasons of his three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox, the third baseman remains an unrestricted free agent in MLB.

There was no shortage of suitors for him by the time he announced his decision to hit the market. However, much has changed since. Options are beginning to grow finite now. But that doesn’t mean Bregman can’t use it as leverage in negotiations.

Less options, more money

On that note, ESPN insider David Schoenfield reports the Mets are highly unlikely to go after Bregman, as New York remains committed to 26-year-old Brett Baty. Seeing as the Red Sox are emerging as the clear-cut favorite to sign him, Bregman may look to cash in on an even bigger paycheck.

Alex Bregman #2 of the Boston Red Sox

According to Schoenfield, Bregman was initially projected to sign a five-year, $160 million contract. However, inflation rates in Boston must now be at an all-time high, as ESPN’s insider indicated Bregman is now expected to sign for five or six years and $170 million with his next MLB club.

“In the end, a return to Boston still makes the most sense,” Schoenfield stated. After all, missing out on Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso only fueled the Red Sox’s need for a right-handed power bat.

Bregman’s numbers from last season

In the 2025 MLB season, Bregman helped guide the Red Sox to an 89-73 record. Though it wasn’t enough for Boston to make it past the AL Wild Card Round—falling to the New York Yankees—Bregman did impress enough for the Red Sox to want him back on the lineup. In 114 appearances, Bregman recorded 118 hits, scored 64 runs, and drove in 62 runs, while posting a .273 batting average.